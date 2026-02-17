Director’s Cut: David Woollam – Inside the Tongaat collapse & the R4.5bn KZN sugar crisis
After seven years sounding the alarm, analyst David Woollam breaks down Tongaat Hulett’s implosion, the controversial Vision consortium takeover, and the looming economic fallout for KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast. With billions at stake and livelihoods on the line, this is the inside story of governance failure, corporate manoeuvring and what happens next.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here