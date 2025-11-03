Director’s Cut: The wisdom of Dawie Roodt
South Africa’s fiscal alarm bells are ringing again. With debt soaring, growth stalling, and the Minister of Finance running out of tax options, economist Dawie Roodt lays out the hard truth: “You can’t tax a broken economy back to life.” In this frank conversation with Alec Hogg, Roodt explains why VAT hikes are political suicide, how inflation quietly steals from citizens, and why he believes only bold reform - or a new government - can stop the looming financial cliff.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here