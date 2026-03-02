Director's Cut: Dr Iraj Abedian — Pretoria on wrong side of history as Iran crisis enters decisive weeks
Iran-born economist Iraj Abedian tells BizNews the Iranian regime’s confrontation with the West was inevitable, arguing Pretoria has badly misjudged events by aligning itself with a dictatorship accused of massacring its own people. He says the next three to five weeks will be critical for Iran, the Middle East and the global economy, with major implications for oil, BRICS and South Africa’s foreign policy.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here