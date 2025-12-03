Interviews
Director’s Cut: Dries D'Hooghe - Walmart bets big on SA: “This is only the beginning”
Walmart Africa COO Dries D’Hooghe explains why the retailer is expanding in SA and pushing everyday low prices to win shoppers.
Walmart Africa COO Dries D’Hooghe explains why the global retail giant is doubling down on South Africa, launching new stores, backing local suppliers, rolling out everyday low pricing, and plotting aggressive expansion in a fiercely competitive retail market.
