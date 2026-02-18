Director’s Cut: Dylan Bradfield - Blue Label’s “electricity unicorn” and the next big SA breakout
Blue Label’s long-awaited reset is underway. In this Director’s Cut, Sharenet Wealth portfolio manager Dylan Bradfield unpacks Cell C’s first post-listing results, Telkom’s resurgence through Openserve, and the potentially game-changing move: Blue Label selling independent power to municipalities. With dividend potential, fintech growth and energy optionality all in play, Bradfield explains why Blue Label remains his top pick.
