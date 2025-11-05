Director’s Cut: Glynnis Breytenbach - “You can’t fix the rot gently. Fire them all and start over.”

In this explosive Director’s Cut interview, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach tells Alec Hogg why South Africa’s criminal justice system remains deeply captured - and what it will take to clean it up. From her years at the NPA to her current seat on Parliament’s ad hoc committee, Breytenbach pulls no punches: corruption isn’t just at the top, it’s systemic, starved by design, and shielded by politics. Her message to those in power is blunt - act boldly, or the rot will consume everything.

