Director's Cut: Unearthing SA’s rare earth power - Graham Soden on Steenkampskraal, thorium, and global geopolitics
Alec Hogg speaks with Graham Soden, CEO of Steenkampskraal Mine, about the growing geopolitical significance of rare earth elements and South Africa’s potential role in this global race. Soden reflects on his journey in mining, the promise of the Steenkampskraal project, and the rising demand for thorium and radium. He also addresses misconceptions about radioactivity, the challenges of attracting investment, and the importance of strategic partnerships in navigating a politically sensitive environment.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here