Director’s Cut: Kevin Brady – How A2X forced the JSE to face real competition
A2X CEO Kevin Brady joins Alec Hogg for a director’s cut deep dive into the explosive Competition Commission ruling that threatens the JSE’s century-old dominance. Brady reveals how his team spent three years proving that the JSE was blocking competition by weaponising its outdated BDA system, and explains why regulators now believe there’s a strong case of exclusionary conduct. He breaks down what this means for investors, how much South Africans have lost through monopolistic pricing, and why true competition could save the country over a billion rand a year. Brady also unpacks the future of 24-hour trading, new regulatory reforms, and whether the JSE’s new leadership will fight or finally open the market.
BizNews Reporter