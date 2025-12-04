Director’s Cut: Mary Vilakazi – Inside FirstRand’s bold bet on South Africa’s recovery
FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi joins Alec Hogg for a wide-ranging conversation on booming ROE, business confidence turning the corner, the UK regulatory headache, and why corporate cash is finally starting to move. From competition at home to opportunities across Africa, Vilakazi explains why she believes South Africa is entering a new growth phase despite the political noise.
BizNews Reporter