Director's Cut: Normandien Farms CEO Hoatson weighs in on parliamentary raid debacle
One month after a dramatic raid on Normandien Farms near Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal, owner Sean Hoatson recounts how dozens of parliamentarians and officials allegedly stormed the property without following biosecurity protocols. Despite searching for labor and immigration violations, inspectors reportedly found no wrongdoing. Hoatson describes the incident as political overreach and intimidation, raising concerns about investor confidence, rural job security, and respect for lawful business operations.
