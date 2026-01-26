Interviews
Director’s Cut: Piet Le Roux - Why farmers may sue the state over foot-and-mouth chaos
How state control is worsening SA’s foot and mouth disease crisis
SA’s foot-and-mouth disease crisis is spiralling. Sakeliga CEO Piet Le Roux explains why government control has failed, why farmers are being blocked from acting, and why legal action against the state is now firmly on the table.
