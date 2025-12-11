Director’s Cut: Piet Viljoen - Why Mr Price’s R10bn Germany gamble could blow up

Value investor Piet Viljoen breaks down Mr Price’s German gamble, Spar’s costly EU exit, Famous Brands’ offshore stumble, and why HCI’s buybacks make far more sense than chasing “expensive fairy tales” abroad. From Eskom’s industrial rescue talks to Transnet’s slow turnaround and the ANC’s political bluster, Viljoen gives Alec Hogg a brutally honest roadmap for where South Africans should – and shouldn’t – put their money.

