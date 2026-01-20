Interviews
Director’s Cut: Piet Viljoen – Why SA shares are beating the MAG7 and the US party won’t last
Piet Viljoen explains why SA shares are winning, the MAG7 are stretched, and patience still pays
Value investor Piet Viljoen explains why South African assets are outperforming Big Tech, why US markets are over-owned, and why emerging markets may be on the brink of a long bull run.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here
Watch here
Listen here