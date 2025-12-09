Interviews
Director’s Cut: SPAR’s brutal reset - CEO Angelo Swartz on losses, debt and the fight back
Angelo Swartz on SPAR’s European exit, debt reduction and the fight to grow locally amid fierce retail competition.
SPAR CEO Angelo Swartz joins Alec Hogg to explain the R4.8bn write-down, the exit from Europe, sharp debt reduction, the renewed focus on SA independents, and how SPAR’s “2.0 strategy” aims to rebuild growth in one of the world’s toughest grocery markets.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here:
Listen here: