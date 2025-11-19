Director’s Cut: Piet Viljoen vs Magnus Heystek – offshore or SA? The million-rand showdown
Alec Hogg hosts investing heavyweights Piet Viljoen and Magnus Heystek in a high-stakes Director’s Cut on their R1-million challenge — offshore vs South Africa. With one year to go, Viljoen’s SA-only portfolio still leads, while Heystek fights back after currency swings and market shocks. They clash on the rand, politics, Bitcoin, and whether SA is “uninvestable,” in the showdown that could decide where South Africans should really put their money.
