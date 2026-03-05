Dr Edward Mienie - Trump’s war plans, the Epstein Files, and the ANC’s Motsepe Card…
As the world grows more uncertain, clarity matters more than ever. BNC#8 brings together some of the smartest and most experienced minds to help you cut through the noise and navigate the turbulence with greater confidence. Tickets are selling out fast, with only 40 left. Don’t waste time, book your place at BNC#8 by clicking here or on the image below.
In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, former South African diplomat to both the NP and ANC governments, Dr Eddie Mienie, now the Executive Director of Strategic & Security Studies at the University of North Georgia (UNG) in Atlanta, gives his analysis on the war in the Middle East; US President Donald Trump’s long-term strategy and popularity challenges; the effect of the Epstein Files; South Africa’s relations with the US and Israel; the personal sanctions risk of ANC leader’s unwavering loyalty to Iran; and whether a Patrice Motsepe Presidency can save the party. As for South Africa's stance, he warns: "I cannot see any positive outcome from hanging on to an Iranian regime that is now quite frankly, on their knees.” On the possibility of sanctions, he says: “... this is always an option and we can expect that to be considered if the belligerence remains and personal sanctions, even freezing of financial assets that are abroad, is a possibility as well.” Meanwhile, he predicts: “... the bombing campaign (on Iran) is absolutely going to step up until there's complete capitulation…”
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.