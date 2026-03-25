Dr Mark Burke: Scrap the fuel tax before SA pays the price
Interviews

Dr Mark Burke: Scrap the fuel tax before SA pays the price

As fuel prices surge, DA’s Mark Burke warns that government levies are driving the pain - and outlines a plan to cut taxes and ease the blow for South Africans.
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As fuel prices surge, The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on finance Dr Mark Burke warns that taxes are worsening the crisis - and reveals a bold proposal to cut levies and ease pressure on motorists.

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Edited transcript of the interview

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Mark Burke

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