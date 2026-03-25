Interviews
Dr Mark Burke: Scrap the fuel tax before SA pays the price
As fuel prices surge, DA’s Mark Burke warns that government levies are driving the pain - and outlines a plan to cut taxes and ease the blow for South Africans.
As fuel prices surge, The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on finance Dr Mark Burke warns that taxes are worsening the crisis - and reveals a bold proposal to cut levies and ease pressure on motorists.
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Edited transcript of the interview