Dr Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza: Mkhwanazi "dragged South Africa out of the mud…"

With the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry restoring people's faith in commissions, Dr Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza, Chairman of the Safer South Africa Foundation, tells Chris Steyn why the Madlanga Commission has been so effective in sharp contrast with the Zondo Commission. He describes the impact on both the SAPS and the criminal underworld of the unprecedented Press Conference in which KZN Provincial Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stunned the country with charges of police and political capture. “He helped this country in various ways. In fact, he took this country……out of mud to bring… the information to those who have got the capacity to clean the country…we want the President to deal with this matter in a very decisive way. We expect him as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to act very decisively on the matters that the Madlanga Commission are dealing with.” As for the other pillars of the Criminal Justice Cluster, Dr Cebekhulu-Makhaza says: “...There is a problem in the Department of Justice… the underworld has infiltrated them...the Department of Justice must not try to...…hide what Mkhwanazi has revealed because everybody knows what has happened. I'm happy that Madlanga...will overlap into those terrains and reveal to us what is happening in those terrains and also in Correctional Services.” Dr Cebekhulu-Makhaza outlines in detail all the urgent reforms needed to restore credibility, accountability and operation effectiveness with the criminal justice system.