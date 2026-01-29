Juanita du Preez: Cyril’s first Madlanga move & Goolam’s mysterious death

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the Interim Report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and its recommendations, and he has ordered Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to form a special task team to investigate those identified thus far by the Commission for Investigation. His move is hailed by Juanita Du Preez of Action Society in her latest BizNews interview with Chris Steyn. However, she slams former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu for showing no sign of wanting to resign. “He should really just give up. It's so overwhelming, all of the evidence against him. I don't know how he thinks he can get away with it.” As for the elusive Brian Mogotsi’s refusal to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee unless Parliament pays for seven days of private security, she reminds him: “…those people who protected you, they're not there anymore.” Meanwhile, some politicians are believed to be celebrating the shock death of the infamous Goolam,who drove certain political narratives so forcefully on X. He was found dead in a Sandton hotel room and their is a debate raging over whether he committed suicide or was murdered. “I would really like to know who made the call to take him out, because I think that's what happened,” Du Preez says.