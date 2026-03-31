Juanita Du Preez: Mchunu, Mkhwanazi, Masemola, Matlala, Mashatile…
The fusion of crime and South African politics remains in the headlines. In her latest interview with Chris Steyn, Action Society's National Spokesperson, Juanita du Preez, comments on Special Leave Police Minister Senzo Mchunu resuming his duties as a member of the African National Congress (ANC) NEC; KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi being reappointed for another five-year term; National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola being summoned to appear before Parliament to explain whether he had been warned about a R360 million tender fraud; the allegedly “Dirty Dozen” cops in the dock in connection with Cat Matlala’s tender fraud; and the trial of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s “Blue Light Mafia” members for assaulting members of the public.
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