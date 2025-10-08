Juanita du Preez: Mkhwanazi stands strong as the nervous scramble for cover...
Whistleblowing Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi continues dropping bombs, this time at Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee - following his explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission. In this BizNews interview, Action Society’s Juanita Du Preez tells Chris Steyn that the general comes across as “believable and credible” and is staying “cool and calm”. In contrast, former allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa are turning on another with SG Fikile Mbabula brutally dumping CR17 campaign organiser Brian Mogotsi who retaliated with allegations that caused the SG to threaten to sue him for defamation. More skeletons are also tumbling out of the closet of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa who died from a hotel room fall in Paris after being fingered by General Mkhwanazi. “…everybody is running around and covering their backs because...they might not know when what is going to come out…A lot of people are very nervous.” She also slams Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema - fresh from his criminal conviction for firearm offences - for delaying the committee hearing by hours.
