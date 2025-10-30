Juanita Du Preez: Sibiya and Mchunu - The “Cat” is out of the bag

Another week of startling allegations of police and political capture by crime bosses have South Africans glued to their screen. Chris Steyn speaks to Juanita Du Preez of Action Society about testimony by Witness C who told the Madlanga Commission that tenderpreneur “Cat” Matlala told him that he had given suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya millions in cash and that he secretly paid R500,000 towards former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's presidential campaign. They also talk about the former Police Minister’s alleged “friendship” link to “TK” Molefe, who is controversially on bail - despite being linked to at least 18 murders; the former Minister's move to disband the very unit involved in his arrest; the failure to arrest Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hungwani Maumela, the nephew by previous marriage of President Cyril Ramaphosa; Brian Mogotsi, the African National Congress “fixer” all the way back to the CR17 campaign seemingly on the run after being disavowed by the party; as well as Economic Freedom Fighters Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema once again being suspiciously absent from the questioning of an allegedly friend at the Ad Hoc Committee.