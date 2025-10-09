The Electoral Road Show with Wayne Sussman: ANC wobbling, DA improving, PA climbing fast

After over a year of by-elections since the national election, Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman gives Chris Steyn an update of the latest shifts in the political landscape. “One of the trends we continue to see is that the ANC candidates for council in provinces like the Eastern Cape and Limpopo will know that they are very likely to hold on to their seats come the election next year. The party which should be happiest right now is probably the Patriotic Alliance because they've shown a continued growth of trajectory. But you're also seeing a party like the DA starting to put in good performances.” Previewing the next round of by-elections, Sussman warns that the ANC - that had a “very sharp fall” in a recent Soweto by-election - will face the “Chasing Pack” in the upcoming one; “the bragging rights for second place or even third place, because between MK, EFF, Patriotic Alliance, ActionSA and the DA…only five percentage points separated party two to six. So it's a real scrum in that Chasing Pack. And I think the pecking order is going to be very important.” Sussman also describes how the DA managed to edge out the ANC in Ga-Nala Mpumalanga. “The key municipality of eMahlahleni is now hung because the ANC has lost its outright majority.” He also dissects all the other recent results along with the prospects of the parties in the next round.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.