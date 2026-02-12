DA in deep trouble, PA on the rise, Lesufi’s hotel showers & Cyril’s SONA: The Electoral Roadshow with Wayne Sussman
In the latest edition of the Electoral Roadshow with Chris Steyn, Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the latest by-election results in which the Patriotic Alliance (PA) won big again, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) managed to hold MKP at bay. “In 2021, the Patriotic Alliance only won one single Proportional Representation seat in George.They weren't a player in George politics. This morning as we wake up, they are now the third largest party in the George council. They have won five consecutive by-elections. They've won a seat off the GOOD party and now four off the Democratic Alliance, including three seats in the space of three weeks. The DA are in deep trouble in George and the PA are on the rise.” Sussman further comments on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s hotel shower amid the severe water supply crisis in the province. “This is a major challenge. And if the ANC and its coalition partners cannot turn it around…there’ll be a lot of ANC councillors who will lose their proportional representation seats at the very least come the next election.” Sussman also previews tonight’s State of the Nation Address (SONA)
