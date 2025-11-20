Electoral Roadshow: Wayne Sussman - Lifestyle audits for ANC councillors ahead of 2026 elections

With a critical round of by-elections coming up next week, the African National Congress (ANC) has announced that all candidates for 2026 Local Government Elections will have to undergo criminal record and qualifications vetting, submit interest declarations, and consent to lifestyle audits. This is lauded by Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman on the latest edition of the Electoral Roadshow with Chris Steyn. Sussens gives in-depth previews of the most important upcoming by-elections, including the straight two-horse race between the Democratice Alliance (DA) and the ANC in City of Joburg Ward 90 where President Cyril Ramaphosa lives; the turbulence amid which MKP has to contest Mandeni where Umkhonto we Sizwe won over 70% of the vote in 2024 in the historic ANC stronghold; Kouga where the DA ward councillor walked over to the Patriotic Alliance; and Hantam where the local councillor was assassinated. As for the possible date of next year’s Local Government elections, Sussman reveals that he is hearing from reliable sources that it will either be held on 4th or the 11th of November.

