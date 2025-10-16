The rise and rise of South Africa’s Trump... - The Electoral Roadshow with Wayne Sussman
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is today celebrating two historic by-election wins for his party. In this edition of the Electoral Roadshow, Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman tells Chris Steyn: “It is absolutely historic that the Patriotic Alliance have won a ward in Soweto and they did it by totally eviscerating the Democratic Alliance and the ANC and all other parties." The PA is also celebrating a historic win in the Overberg. “So you continue to see the PA make inroads in different parts of the Western Cape.” Commenting on McKenzie’s leadership style, Sussens says: ….similar to Donald Trump, Gayton McKenzie knows where the camera is and he knows how to be the centre of attention. It is a great political skill….This is a person who isn't politically correct. He calls a spade a spade and he uses leverage against the ANC in the GNU…This is a politician whose party stock is clearly continuing to rise..” Another party celebrating this morning is ActionSA. “ActionSA made history by winning their first ever ward in the Northwest and their first ever by-election…Unbelievable result.” As for the possible impact of the merger between both BOSA, GOOD, and Rise Mzansi, Sussman says if they run good mayoral campaigns, "maybe they can be kingmakers in some metros".
