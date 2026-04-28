Eskom's nuclear nightmare returns: Zuma-era ghost returns to haunt St Francis
Is South Africa about to repeat its most expensive infrastructure mistakes? Ten years after a corruption-laden Russia/Zuma initiative was shelved, the controversial proposal for a nuclear power plant at Thyspunt near St Francis is back on the table. Communities in the Eastern Cape are sounding the alarm at a siting decision rooted in a 'homeland-distant' priority of a fearful Apartheid Regime. In this interview, Alec Hogg speaks with Trudi Malan, a passionate local activist and leader of the Thyspunt Alliance. She exposes Eskom's flawed scoping reports, the deadly lack of evacuation routes for residents, and the devastating threat to a global heritage site recognised as the cradle of modern humankind. Capping it all was the shocking arrogance displayed by officials at the required 'town halls' required as part of the public participation process. This is a must-listen for anyone concerned about South Africa's energy future and the protection of its heritage.
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