Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode: Sinister forces are working to destroy South Africa…

In this wide-ranging interview with Chris Steyn, Nigeria’s new Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, warns that there are sinister forces at work that are trying to destabilise South Africa. “My view is that there are subterranean forces at work trying to divide South Africa and destroy South Africa..I believe that many of…these anti-immigration marches - where people are targeted and brutalised by mobs - are actually being sponsored by forces outside.” He adds that it is not only South Africa that is being subjected to this: “We have similar problems in Nigeria where foreign-funded forces are trying to break up our country. We have five terrorist armies fighting us right now on five separate fronts on our own soil…” Meanwhile, Chief Fani-Kayode gives the backstory to the diplomatic war of words that broke out last week when his speech was cut from the livestream of the diplomatic ceremony. He also refutes the stereotyping of Nigerians as druglords - a slur perpetuated even by some within the South African government. He revisits Nigeria’s historic support for South Africa, including the US$61 billion given to the African National Congress (ANC) between 1960 and 1994. Furthermore, he talks about bilateral trade and the many South Africa businesses that are operating at great profit in Nigeria. Lastly, he shares a personal message to South Africans..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.015)Relations between South Africa and Nigeria are back in the headlines. Joining me now is the new Ambassador, Chief, Femi Fani-Kayode Your Excellency, welcome.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (00:13.218)Thank you very much. Good morning. Shalom.Chris Steyn (00:16.515)May we start with the exclusion of your speech from the live stream of a diplomatic ceremony last week?Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (00:25.902)Well, it was just one of those things which we felt a little bit strongly about. 15 ambassadors lined up, an excellent ceremony, very well organised, and of course the President received us with such warmth and love.We were very impressed by the whole thing, only to find that during the course of the event, I received a message from our own officials, interestingly from Nigeria, because they were watching the live stream of the South African Presidency. Millions of Nigerians were watching because they were excited by this first ambassador in four years. Only for them to tell me that, signaled to me that my own introduction and my speech, a short speech which they asked us to do, five minutes and the presentation to the President was blacked out completely, cut off, and immediately I finished it went back again and President Ramaphosa addressed us.So it's just one of those things that happened. Perhaps, you know, there's been a bit of a storm in the teacup about it, but it mattered to us as Nigerians, and as a government, for the Nigerian people to see that we are building bridges with South Africa, that we have nothing but love and admiration for South Africa, and that we now have a substantive ambassador there for the first time in four years, who was being received so kindly by Mr. President. So that's basically what happened. We raised the issue. I raised it privately with Mr. President during the photo session, and there and then, again, very kind of him, he spoke with the officials that were there and said this was something that needed to be fixed right away. And he expressed some concern, which we were very grateful for. And then he left the scene. And that was basically what happened on the day.Chris Steyn (02:19.554)So they have now added your speech.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (02:22.303)Indeed, immediately that was done, I went back to the mission. And of course, I have an obligation and a duty to let our people know about what transpired, because questions were flooding into the mission from our people, including senior government officials in Nigeria. And we didn't want to make it look as if it was something that we were covering up and we just simply told the truth that this is what had happened when the president had kindly intervened and had seen to it that something would be done. Of course the livestream, nothing could be done about that because that had gone. But what they did do in fairness to them was push out the speech very vigorously on SABC and all the South African media and it was all over the world, all over our country. So people actually ended up seeing what I said. So that was basically it. I think the issues came later when statements were made by the South African Presidency or their spokesman rather which we believe were a little bit harsh and uncalled for. This is a matter between us and the Foreign Ministry of South Africa, DIRCO, nothing to do with the Presidency. But when he accused us of lying, that the President never said anything, that we were lying, and that's when I think we were a little bit upset. I personally haven't said a word since then, but our mission responded to him in fairly harsh terms on both sides, which again, I feel was a little bit unnecessary. Once it had petered out, I directed our people here, the mission and all the others to please, we need to settle this diplomatically and in a civilized, decent way. We're here to build bridges and to make friends. If they made a mistake, if they denied the fact that they made a mistake, or if they're covering up or whatever it is, that's okay. Maybe it's for their domestic audience, but we know what happened. We didn't take offense. The matter was resolved, and we moved on. And interestingly, SABC themselves came out and expressed regrets and once again offered an interview. They had offered me an interview at the venue and I had said no.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (04:19.412)I won't do that after what happened. But by and large, we believe the matter has been put behind us. The lessons have been learned on all sides and we crave for nothing but good relations with South Africa and to build a bridge between our people. So that's basically what happened.Chris Steyn (04:36.451)Meanwhile you have been dealing with the fallout from the anti-immigrant protests. Please tell us what the cost has been in terms of human lives and in terms of financial losses, not only to the people who have had to flee South Africa, but also to your government for having to evacuate them.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (04:56.351)Well, first of all, the most important aspect or troubling aspect is human life. According to our records, we've lost no less than 120 Nigerians over the last four years that were murdered in cold blood. Many of them were murdered, by South African security forces, members of the police, and also, I'm told, some members of the armed forces of South Africa. I think they said it's about 30 out of 120 or so. And that was between 2022 and today. And out of all those numbers, not one conviction has taken place. As a matter of fact, only three or four people have been arrested. No other person has been arrested. Nobody has been brought to justice. No convictions. No indictments apart from three, which is troubling to us. Secondly, if you look at the figures over the years, since I believe I'm right in saying 1995, 1998 or thereabouts, you know, hundreds and hundreds more, probably going into thousands of our people have been killed. Again, no prosecutions, no convictions over that period of time.It's not just Nigerians. Africans generally, black Africans generally, have been murdered day in, day out. And this, we have expressed our concerns about this. And of course, if you talk about things outside of human life, our people have been persecuted viciously. They've been asked to leave. They've been humiliated. They've been denigrated. They've been thrown out of their offices, thrown out of hospitals. You know, some of them will be in a hospital for treatment. The hospital refused to treat them simply because they are…Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (06:44.416)…black Africans and they are Nigerians. Businesses have been closed down. People have had situations where mobs have come into their homes and beaten them and, you know, and tormented them. Children have been sent back from school simply because they're Nigerians or black Africans. And of course, you've seen all the xenophobic and Afrophobic marches that took place up until recently where literally our people were being called criminals, never doing wells and undesirables that should all be thrown out of the country. Of course, this is troubling to us, but part of the reason that I'm here is for us to try to know what the problem is and try to stop this from happening. And we've expressed our concerns to the South African government over and over again. We've had private meetings with them. I met with our own minister together myself and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for South Africa and senior officials of DIRCO met in Abuja to discuss this and we're trying to find a way to stop this from happening. They've given us assurances. In fairness to them, in the last few weeks it appears that things are a little bit better and we hope that it continues like that. But we come here simply to try to find a way of resolving the issues, but the suggestion or the idea, which has been enunciated by some within the South African government, unfortunately. And we raise concerns about this privately, but it's already in the public realm that, you know, all Nigerians, the implication that all Nigerians are drug dealers and criminals, this is completely unacceptable. There are many Nigerians in this country that have invested millions of dollars here that are doing very, very well here. The biggest refinery in this country is owned by a Nigerian and so on and so forth. And there are doctors, teachers, lawyers, people that are doing exceptionally well.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (08:40.528)So if you have a number of Nigerians misbehaving here, committing heinous crimes, and I call drug dealing a heinous crime, which in my view, and this is just my personal view, it's not the government's view, is worthy of literally a death, the death penalty. That's how strongly I personally feel about that. This is unacceptable. And you do have a few of our people doing that. As you have some South Africans doing the same in our country, we also have some of our people, undesirable elements, a tiny proportion, committing all kinds of human trafficking. These are things that are unacceptable to us and we have no sympathy, we hold no quarter for them. We are concerned about those law-abiding Nigerians that are living here peacefully, that happen to love your country, ironically, deeply, and that have been here for generations in some cases, living peacefully side by side in the Rainbow Nation, with other people, those are the ones we are concerned about and those are the ones that we're here for.I hope that this xenophobia, Afro-phobia, or hate for fellow Black Africans is something that will be stemmed. And I believe the government is trying its best to do that, in fairness to them.Chris Steyn (09:53.528)Nigeria has a long history of support for the African National Congress in particular. Would you mind telling us how much Nigeria had given to the ANC and the Pan Africanist Congress up to 1994 in dollar terms?Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (10:11.48)The figure is very simple. The figure came from the South African Institute of International Affairs itself. It was released in 2010. So these are not our figures. We have ours. But this came from the South Africans. No less than $61 billion U.S. dollars was given to the ANC over a period of time. That's between 1960 and 1994, when liberation finally came for South Africa, by the Nigerian state. But it's not just about the money. But if you want to talk about money, let me just finish there then I'll move on to other things.Nigeria stopped selling oil to a number of countries at that time over the years over that period because they had dealings with Apartheid South Africa So we lost about 30 billion dollars in receipts at that time Simply because we refused to do business with any country that was working with South Africa. Not only that, the world's largest oil company, at least one of them at the time. That's British Petroleum…I believe it was in 1976 or there about. We nationalised British Petroleum and took it over, because British Petroleum insisted on having dealings with South Africa. Not only that, we threw Barclays Bank out of Nigeria because Barclays Bank at that time insisted on having dealings with Apartheid South Africa. Not only that, we taxed our civil servants over the years. It was called the Mandela Tax. And they utilised that money, contributed and donated it to the ANC for the cause of the fight against Apartheid. Not only that, our children that were going to schools, and many of them remember this because they're adults now, they would contribute their lunch money. The lunch money was given, gathered together and given to the ANC as their own little contribution to the Struggle. Not only that, President Thabo Mbeki, one in our view, one of the greatest minds that Africa has ever had and a great Pan-Africanist. We have immense respect for him in Nigeria. He was protected by the Nigerian federal government. He had a Nigerian diplomatic passport, which enabled him to travel all over the world, as did many other ANC leaders at the time. And he is very much part of us. Not only that, Madiba himself, President Nelson Mandela, a lot of people don't know, actually lived and hid in Nigeria between 1962 and 1963 in… eastern Nigeria, under the protection of our then…Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (12:41.072)…Minister of Aviation… So he was there, too. I mean, I could go on and on. But more importantly, or equally importantly, you have a situation whereby one of the greatest leaders we ever had in Nigeria, a man that I personally have immense respect for… a man by the name of General Murtala Muhammed, a very brave and courageous Nigerian, a head of state, military head of state. He literally lost his life and was murdered because of his opposition to Apartheid South Africa and support for the ANC. How did he do that? He went to the African Union. He was OAU at the time and gave the greatest speech that I believe any African leader has ever given at the African Union. The speech was titled Africa Has Come of Age and it came as a consequence of the fact that the American government at the time, I believe it was President Gerald Ford, I'm not sure about that, wrote a memo to all African leaders that they should desist from supporting the fight against Apartheid in South Africa and they should ensure that they are not too vocal about it. Well, General Muhammed took offense to this and he went to the OAU himself and delivered this speech in which he told the Americans to go and jump into the lagoon and that Africa had come age and that we would fight Apartheid until the end, until all our brothers in South Africa are free we will not relent - and he inspired and encouraged millions of Africans to rise up and at that same point he declared Nigeria as a frontline state in the fight against South Africa. And not only that, he deployed Nigerian troops to those front line states and they entered into combat, what the British call mischief. You know, they call it mischief. That's what the Brits call combat.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (14:41.79)And it's very interesting. And they fought toe-to-toe against apartheid South African forces in the front line states. And so we shed our blood. You know, we shed our blood. Our blood was shed. And also we spent our treasure on this Struggle. And that's where it all started. Literally, we loved, or we still love, but we really loved the people of South Africa. We knew what they were going through. I, as a student at the time at Harrow School in the United Kingdom, I remember South Africans there. I remember people like Oppenheimer and so on and so forth and others that were there. These were Afrikaner South Africans, which was interesting. We had very little interaction with black South Africans at the time. But whenever the white South Africans said anything derogatory about their own black compatriots, the Bantu's they called them at the time, we resisted them. Sometimes we came to blows with them, not just me. The former foreign minister of Nigeria…Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (15:41.537)…same experience. The one before him…good friend of mine, he was at Oxford, he also had the same experience. And I believe the present foreign minister… also protested. We used to carry placards in the U.K. and go on demonstrations… saying that we were against Apartheid. So, you know, for us,the South African anthem, you know, is an African anthem, because we were raised on it, we prayed for you, we fought for you, we stood by you in your most difficult times. So that bridge must never, ever be broken, regardless of what's happening today. And that's why I chose to come to South Africa. I was given the option, I was posted to a European country, I said, no, I wanted to come to South Africa, a wonderful country, a Rainbow Coalition. You have so much here, and we want to be your friends. We will replace whatever little hate that some of you have for us with love, and we will conquer that hate with love and we will do the right thing and build that bridge. So that's the historical perspective. From the present perspective, there are many other things. Nigeria is the greatest trading partner….Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (16:51.374)…biggest trading partner in Africa. We, together with Mozambique and Angola, supply 90 percent of your energy needs. South African companies are doing so well in Nigeria. There are so many of them. MTN alone makes $12 million U.S. per day in Nigeria alone. It's almost 50 percent of its earnings throughout the world. And there are many, many others like that. And so, you know, it's in our mutual interest for us to come together. But that's the historical link. There's so much more I could say about that, about the historical link, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.Chris Steyn (17:24.857)So taking into account all that, one would expect an exceptionally close relationship between our two nations. Do you think there are sinister forces at work with these anti immigration protests?Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (17:31.246)Absolutely. Absolutely.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (17:39.053)I have little doubts about that. I have written about this long before I was even appointed as an ambassador. And I've written about it, I've thought about it, I've studied it, I've done the research. I've been in this game for a while. I was a minister 20 years ago, twice in our country. So I understand the way world affairs works and I'm also a historian. And it's very clear to me that there are sinister forces at work that are attempting to destabilize this great country…… whereby you know South Africa takes a particular country, I won't mention the name of that country in this interview, to the ICJ, for example, as a consequence of the atrocities, and they really were atrocities, being committed in Gaza. That, of course, will attract some kind of reaction from that country and those that are associated with it. A situation whereby South Africa is a big player in BRICS, that will attract some kind of reaction from those that are against BRICS. A situation whereby…Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (18:48.29)…this country is a leading member of G20 and is fighting and wants to bring Nigeria into G20 as well as other African countries; that would be a problem for some. And a situation whereby, you know, you have a country which appears to be standing up to those that have committed the things that happened in, for example, Venezuela, where a president was carried out in the middle of the night with his wife and has opposed the war on Iran, and so many other, in my view - and this is my own personal view, very progressive, and decent, humane steps, I think it will attract a reaction. And of course, we know very well that once that happens, all kinds of means are employed to destabilize the country. My own view...and I believe it's an informed view, is that much of the, or many of the marches, much of the mischief that's going on here, these anti-immigration marches where people are targeted and brutalised by mobs are actually being sponsored by forces outside. I've written about this before I became an ambassador. And, you know, they're being sponsored by those very same forces to destabilize your country, to create a division primarily between blacks and blacks. And also, they have also, in my view, pushed this agenda, particularly in Washington, there's what you call white genocide in this country. In the same way as they pushed the agenda that there's Christian genocide in Nigeria. Well, in Nigeria, Christians are killed by various Islamists and various terrorist groups. These people are terrorists, they don't represent Islam, but they're both Muslims and Christians in our country. So when somebody says it's only Christians being killed, you know there's an agenda at play. It's the same people that are saying that in South Africa only white people are being killed. Now, white farmers being killed is bad enough. It's something that is reprehensible and unacceptable. They're human beings, they're part and parcel of this country. And that's the beauty and strength of South Africa. The white blacks, Indians, and everybody comes together as one beautiful, beautiful mix…Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (20:59.056)…which many of us really do envy. It's a great, great mix, you know. But a situation whereby somebody will take a situation like that and say that it is only white farmers being killed and therefore South Africa is guilty of white genocide, you know there's an agenda and the agenda there. And when they give white farmers or whites, you know, visas to come to their country and they don't give blacks that are also subjected to similar things, atrocities, the same opportunity, you know there's something going on.Basically, in a nutshell, my view is that there are subterranean forces at work trying to divide South Africa and destroy South Africa. And some argue that the objective ultimately is to break up South Africa so that the Cape area of South Africa, I believe it's called the Cape, where Van Riebeck first landed in the 15th century, I believe, and where the majority of white people initially settled, that's the Cape. The idea, in my view, is for them to break off and have a separate country and also create another country for, you know, KwaZulu and separate. And that's why in my view, the South African government really does have to handle this thing with sensitivity, courage, and strength. And I'm glad that they are committed to doing that. We have similar problems in Nigeria where foreign forces, foreign-funded forces are trying to break up our country. We have five terrorist armies fighting us right now on five separate fronts on our own soil……Our armed forces which incidentally are three times larger than the South African forces and have immense experience when it comes to combat and international operations are fighting them on all fronts keeping our country as safe as possible and resisting them and holding the line. Well those forces that are fighting our boys and they're trying to destroy our country are being sponsored by foreigners and the idea that they will break the line and come through. By God's grace, it will never happen. I say this because it's not only South Africa that is being subjected to these subterranean moves, but we are as well. But thankfully, we have a lion… in the president… a strong man, strong armed forces with much experience, and we're holding the line. I pray to God South Africa never has to go through that experience. And I pray that we are not provoked, and South Africans are not provoked into having a division between the two countries, because these are the two greatest, most powerful countries, strongest economies…Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (23:28.592)…in Africa literally, particularly sub-Saharan Africa. And for us to come together is a blessing for the whole of Africa and we must come together and move forward together. That's my view.Chris Steyn (23:41.475)Your Excellency, do you have a personal message for the people of South Africa?Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (23:48.441)Well, let me tell you this. South Africa is an absolutely astounding country. A country with a rich history. The Afrikaners. I've read the history of the Afrikaners rather like the great Madiba did when he was in Robben Island. I've read some of their poems, I've read their history, the great march from the Cape across the country. How many people don't know that the Afrikaners, the Afrikaner army during the Boer War against the British when they were fighting for liberation had two Zulu generals within their midst. I know all about Jan Smuts, how he was at Cambridge, and so on and so forth. Great people came in, established a great foothold in this country. That's just one aspect. Look at the Zulus, the history of the Zulus, King Shaka and so many others. We grew up on all this. We learnt about them. A great ethnic nationality. And there are so many others here. You have Indians here. Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi, literally lived in South Africa many years ago. You have this wide variety of races, ethnic...nationalities, various religions, and you have a liberal, tolerant, modern society, which is with first world infrastructure on the African continent. You've got everything going for you, and everything works here. You know, for your, I must say, for your Johannesburg, we have Lagos in Nigeria. For your Durban, for example, we have a place called Port Harcourt. And for, let's say, Cape Town, we have somewhere called…So we are also equally proud of ours, but you have a remarkable country, a great economy, great infrastructure, wonderful people, liberal thinking, and you're holding your own on the world stage. I'm very proud of that as an African, and I'm a great supporter of the Springboks. I love the Springboks. So, you know, you're good at sports, you're good. So, you know, you've got everything going for you. My prayer is that unity, peace becomes yours. You work together, appreciate your diversity, knowing that, like we know, that our diversity Nigeria is our strength. It must be so here. You must cultivate that. Less of the ethnic division, less of the black against white, white against black issues here. And move together as one. You've taught the world so much since Madiba, a certain example. And my prayer is that South Africa gets back up there again. And we as Nigerians would love to be your partner, and we want to work with you. That's the message.Chris Steyn (26:15.663)Thank you very much, Your Excellency. That was Nigeria's new ambassador to South Africa, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, speaking to BizNews. I am Chris Steyn.Amb. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (26:26.435)Thank you very much, Chris. Shalom. I wish you well..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.