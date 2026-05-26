Francois Rossouw - “Lying” Steenhuisen faces big damage claims from farmers
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Agricultural Minister John Steenhuisen is facing huge damage claims from livestock farmers following a High Court order against him. In this interview with Chris Steyn, Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) CEO Francois Rousseau says the court found that the Minister and his department were “unlawfully prohibiting farmers from vaccinating their own cattle” and ordered that he “cannot interfere in the supply of or in the business transaction relating to the supply of vaccines coming into the country”. Roussouw says he hopes farmers suing the Minister for damages will succeed because “this was an absolute abuse of power”. He further charges: “This is someone who had no expertise whatsoever, appointed people with expertise on these different advisory committees, but he just used them to legitimise his actions…I do think he lied intentionally on a number of occasions and for that, farmers should hold him accountable.” Roussow outlines all the practical implications of the judgment for livestock farmers with regards to supply, procurement and administration.
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