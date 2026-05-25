Dr Frans Cronje: The ANC is sleepwalking into disaster, but South Africa may still survive
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South Africa stands at a political crossroads. In this wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Frans Cronje unpacks the fragile future of the GNU, coalition chaos ahead of local elections, ANC infighting, and the economic risks of a radical policy shift. From Johannesburg’s crumbling infrastructure to the resilience of South Africa’s private sector, Cronje argues voters are becoming more pragmatic while politicians remain trapped in ideology. He also weighs the prospects of Patrice Motsepe, warns of possible “balkanisation,” and explains why the country may still avoid total collapse.
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