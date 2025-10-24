Members Only: FT Unhedged - Will the US bail out Argentina?

As Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei battles inflation, a collapsing peso, and plunging political support, the Trump-aligned US Treasury has quietly stepped in with a controversial bailout. This Unhedged deep dive, hosted by the FT’s Katie Martin with Rob Armstrong and Latin America expert Michael Stott, unpacks the bizarre but strategic alliance between Milei and Washington - including secretive currency interventions, hedge fund entanglements, and the looming return of Argentina’s populist Peronists. With Milei’s grip on power weakening ahead of key midterm elections, and the US risking hundreds of millions to keep him afloat, this is a high-stakes economic and political gamble where Trump’s MAGA playbook meets Latin America’s most volatile democracy.