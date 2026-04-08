Garth Brook: “Crocodile-eating” attorney needed to fight the Public Protector
In this interview with Chris Steyn, Garth Brook, the founder of River Rangers in Clarence, details his five-year battle with the Public Protector to ensure outstanding salaries are paid for a community-based programme that - at its height - employed over 180 people in one of the country’s most poverty-stricken areas. Brook says when he first approached the Public Protector, he thought “in my stupidity and naivety that this is where God settles the deal. These are the people that protect the public. That's not true. That is absolutely not true.” Brook describes five years of evidence, submissions, patience, and “Stalingrad”-like silences… “I need an attorney that eats live crocodiles for breakfast…. I'm looking for a tough bullet-nosed attorney so that we can take this Public Protector to the cleaners and say, guys, sorry, the nonsense has got to stop.”
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Edited transcript of the interview