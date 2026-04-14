Geordin Hill-Lewis: ANC succession battle poses “profound risk” to South Africa’s GNU

Newly-elected DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has warned that the ANC’s looming leadership battle could destabilise both South Africa and the Government of National Unity. In an interview with Bloomberg’s Joumanna Bercetche, he argues that bitter factional infighting inside the ruling party poses a major threat to reform, while also outlining the DA’s stance on Iran, fuel-price pressure and its plan to grow support ahead of the local elections.

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