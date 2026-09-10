Four federations, four suspensions. Is SA sport's "deeply rooted cancer" finally being cut out?

Listen here.Graeme Joffe started digging into South African sports administration back in 2012, and it cost him his career, his safety, and, he says, his ability to ever go home again. Talking to Alec Hogg, Joffe walked through everything that has unravelled since: the presidents of SASCOC, Athletics South Africa and Swimming South Africa all suspended within weeks of each other, the entire executive of Karate South Africa suspended by its world body, and Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith's prize money held back for over a year. Joffe named the people he has spent more than a decade chasing, from Danny Jordaan to Mark Alexander to Jurie Roux, and explained why, in his telling, so little ever actually changes at the top of South African sport. He also revisited what it cost him personally: a R21 million defamation suit, death threats, and a criminal charge that means he still cannot safely set foot in the country he reported on for most of his career..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.