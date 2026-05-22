Helen Zille: “Johannesburg is on the brink of collapse” — Inside her plan to save SA’s biggest city
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Helen Zille says Johannesburg’s crisis is far worse than she imagined, warning the city faces financial collapse, crumbling infrastructure, and coalition chaos. In this wide-ranging interview, she outlines her plan to restore water, electricity, roads, and investor confidence while exposing deep governance failures, corruption, and “last lap looting” inside the metro. Zille argues only a DA majority can deliver stability and prevent Johannesburg from sliding further into dysfunction.
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