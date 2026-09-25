Helen Zille on Joburg, coalitions and the price of power

Listen here.She said she hadn't exchanged a single word with the ANC about a post-election deal. Helen Zille then told Alec Hogg who she thought was talking to them. The DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate took on Corné Mulder's claim of a backdoor ANC pact and compared Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance to the early 20th-century American Mafia. She also set out the coalition arithmetic she believes could shut the DA out of Joburg even at 40%. She described Joburg's budget as a fiscal fiction and gave a detailed account of how, in her telling, Julius Malema steered Herman Mashaba's mayoralty one decision at a time. She named the one condition any coalition partner would have to accept, and explained how the DA might still govern eThekwini if MK falls short of a majority..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.