Herman Mashaba challenges Zille and the DA: “They underestimate me - but I’m not done with Joburg."
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba sits down with Alec Hogg in an unflinching interview about political ambition, betrayal, and the battle for South Africa’s biggest city. Fresh off a surprise by-election win, Mashaba fires back at Helen Zille’s claim that his “veneer is fading,” accuses the DA of trying to erase his legacy, and outlines how he plans to reclaim Johannesburg by building a people-first coalition. “They can call me whatever they want,” he says, “but I’ve got unfinished business - and it’s called fixing this city.”
