Richard Chelin: Beware hidden coalition agreements and political fairy stories

In this interview with Chris Steyn, Independent Governance Expert Richard Chelin advises ratepayers which Red Flags look out for once municipal coalitions have been formed. “Business owners, investors, and everyday taxpayers need to look past the political spin and watch for very practical indicators; look out for the red flags….look out for hidden coalition agreements that the party refuses to make public; micro parties taking control of high value technical departments like infrastructure…as a reward for loyalty; and also a complete absence of any realistic hundred-day delivery plan…” As for the 100 Days “Myth”, he points out the distinction between what is plausible and what is just political fantasy. “Those new leaders that are coming in are literally walking into a crime scene of procurement non-compliance…Anyone who tells you that they are going to completely turn around a bankrupt municipality's finances or fix a decade of infrastructure neglect or eliminate irregular expenditure in a hundred days, it's kind of selling political fairy tales”. Instead, he lists the "aggressive” steps necessary to bring about the fastest possible recovery in South Africa’s failing municipalities..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.186)With the local government elections out of the way, many ratepayers and voters now face the uncertainty of coalition rule, with many feeling coalitions are a curse. With me is Independent Governance Expert Richard Chelin. Welcome, Richard.Richard (00:21.273)Thank you for having me once again, Chris. It's a pleasure to be here and to the viewers as well.Chris Steyn (00:27.746)What are the starkest and biggest realities about coalitions that we all have to face?Richard (00:36.643)Yeah, I would say, you know, let's look at the broader picture. I mean, we just came from a municipal election that was quite an exciting one. But when you look at the final numbers, you have hundred and thirty nine hung councils in seven of the eight metro major metros, right? So that tells us a profound story about the South African electorate, the evolution of it, of how voters have actually come out and made their voices heard.And you know, voters came out based on, you know, when services fail, taps run dry, infrastructure collapses. You know, voters really came to the polls and aimed to punish non service delivery at the ballot box. And we've seen that. But at the same time with with this evolution of it, we've also seen now that we sit around with quite a lot of coalition on our hands, and I'm sure, you know, we we've been hearing that on an ongoing basis of how how coalition talks have been the main talk of the news recently.Chris Steyn (01:41.154)Hm. What are you making of the hostile talk as the coalition negotiations are ongoing?Richard (01:50.627)I think it's predictable. It was bound to happen because there was no party that was gonna get a full majority…And also with we've seen quite a lot of political parties, it's been growing. We've seen it in national elections and we've seen it now. But also we've seen different parties have different ideologies and it's bound to happen that not only ideology in terms of the party itself but also individuals. We've seen individuals clashing, we've seen various parties coming out and saying that they're not gonna work with any other members or any other parties. And yeah, you know, it's their right to come out and push their ideology through or their policies that they have. But I think at the end of the day it's the voters that voted and put them into these seats are the ones that're gonna suffer. And I think they should take a step back and realise that at the end of the day it is the residents, it is the citizens that should take priority over, you know, squabbles and various aspects, without obviously going out of your way for which you were voted in, so to speak.Chris Steyn (03:06.177)Now, with only fifteen percent clean audits and forty billion in irregular expenditure, what will even the best possible leadership or the best possible coalitions be able to achieve?Richard (03:20.546)Yes, that's a very, very very critical question. You know, when you walk into a municipal office today, and I'm talking about those new leaders that are coming in, they won't be inheriting a healthy balance sheet. I mean, we are literally walking into a crime scene of procurement non-compliance. I mean, just looking at the latest Auditor General numbers. Only fifteen percent of municipalities have achieved clean audits nationwide. And irregular expenditure sits at over what forty billion. And the vast majority was driven by supply chain management failures. And unfortunately, you know, you cannot clean that up by just sitting back and waiting for a passive audit action plan to gather dust. So I would say to the new leaders, your new leadership has to be quite aggressive, in terms of taking structural action right out of the gate. I mean, one of the suggestions I would make would be you institute an immediate payment freeze on non essential operational expenditures, you order comprehensive reviews of all high risk contracts awarded in the past twelve months, launch an emergency revenue blitz targeting top commercial and institutional debtors who aren't paying their bills. And if there's clear evidence of systematic corruption, I think you don't keep it internal. You proactively package it, manage it. And get the Special Investigating unit to also come in and various law enforcement offices, but I think you need to be aggressive right out once you're inside, once you know, you have the mandate to start.Chris Steyn (05:01.322)Mm. Let's talk about the 100-Day myth. What is plausible and what is just political fantasy?Richard (05:08.714)Yeah, I always find it quite interesting because, you know. Throughout the election campaigning season we've heard, you know, judge us on the first hundred days. I mean we've seen several debates that took place and one of the questions has always been, what can the voter expect from you in your first hundred day? And I think, you know, sometimes it's misguided. I mean we take it, we've seen it in other countries, we've seen it in the US is quite a big thing. Hundred days. But I think let's be completely honest with the public. I mean, anyone who tells you that they are going to completely turn around a bankrupt municipality's finance or fix a decade of infrastructure neglect or eliminate irregular expenditure in a hundred days, I think it's it's kind of selling political fairy tales, and I'm sure the voters are aware of that, or those, you know, resident citizens are aware of that. Financial stabilisation and revenue recovery takes months of gruelling methodological work to actually show up as positive cash flow, and I'm sure we are all aware of that. But however, what is plausible and I think what serious leadership should focus on is what we usually call the three two two triage rule. So basically in the first few weeks you focus on three immediate emergency fixes. For instance, you secure bulk water, repair electricity lines, you clear the massive refuse backlogs, for instance, you fix critical pipe bursts using emergency procurement framework like Section thirty-six of the MFMA. And so now you have the three, and alongside that you execute two high visibility fixes. So for instance, you launch an immediate pothole blitz, you restore streetlights in crime hotspots. Because these are not long-term capital projects. These are rapid operational wins that show to the public that, you know, a brand new leadership is here. We care. We really recognise, acknowledge that you put us in office and we are here to bring the changes. And in turn that will buy the political breathing room to eventually be able to do the heavy lifting such as the infrastructure and fixing the municipal finances.Chris Steyn (07:27.15)What are the biggest red flags rate players should look out for as the coalition talks wind down?Richard (07:34.275)That's very interesting as well because, you know, very often the one thing we have to remember is we, you know, we went out, we voted. We were tired of, you know, as voters are tired of, you know, poor service delivery, no service delivery, and trust is at a very low. But I would say that as these coalition deals cross the finish line over the next few days business owners, investors, and everyday taxpayers need to look past the political spin and watch for very practical indicators, what are called, you know, look out for the red flags. I think these ones would be to look out for hidden coalition agreements that the party refuses to make public. You know, for instance, you have micro parties taking control of high value technical departments like infrastructure or SCM as a reward for loyalty. and also a complete absence of any realistic hundred day delivery plan…On the other hand, the green I mean what I call the green shoots, so to speak, of a stable administration would be transparency, published coalition agreements that feature actual dispute resolution mechanisms, budget locks, appointment of vetted professional to senior posts instead of, you know, nepotism or recycle of political cadres, so to speak. And I would say the immediate launch of a public service delivery dashboard. We've seen some municipalities do that. We've seen very visible activities of certain mayors. and I would say if you see those markers, these are signs that, you know, you have an administration that is serious about turning the municipality around.Chris Steyn (09:29.698)While voters are nervously waiting for the outcome of these coalition talks, President Cyril Ramaposa is on an AI aunt in the United States with about three hundred people, including nine cabinet ministers. Richard (09:52.289)Yeah, definitely. And you know, I would say it's good, you know, to go out and that the president is going out pushing. You can see he's trying to get the venture… I think one of the things he suggested was that when he comes back he wants a ninety day delivery plan on what the ministers have learned in the US and implemented, right? I think these are all very good optics and very good plans. And to be fair, we in South Africa have never had any lack of planning, of or of policies, of new policy papers, new strategic frameworks, etcetera. But I think it's a delivery of it, you know. And going back to the election that just passed, you know, we all talk about a political honeymoon, right?But I think that the key point is looking at the hundred and thirty-nine hung councils and the first hundred days would be a stress test. Fair enough, you can't fix a decade of structural debt overnight. But I think on day one you can establish, you know, an executive command showing the voters that, you know, you really want to make things happen, you really want to change it. Because at the end of the day, trust is what you have. A lot of, you know, people were put in power, voted in based on trust, based on the belief that they can do a change. And I think fair enough, if that doesn't happen, we've seen it in the national election, we've seen it in the municipal elections, the voters do have a voice. And they will go out and vote and get somebody else who they believe can do the work.Chris Steyn (11:43.554)But they will have years of wait.Richard (11:49.826)Yes. I would say that there is some time to wait, right? And we've seen some action around coalitions. We've seen, you know, the GNU. I think that's our big test of coalition. We've seen it in municipalities before, we've seen the challenges, the city of Joburg, City of Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay….but we've seen that the GNU held, you know, and we believe that future coalitions can take a page or two. It's not that it's without any of its issues, but we do believe that there is a lot to learn and hopefully our political leaders will come to the table and put the citizens ahead of any political ideology or personality clashes.Chris Steyn (12:46.648)Thank you. That was Independent Governance Expert Richard Chellin speaking to BizNews. I'm Chris Steyn. Thank you, Richard.Richard (12:54.872)Thank you very much..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.