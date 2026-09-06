The hidden cost of selling your business: Andrew Smith’s Yuppiechef story
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What really happens after the entrepreneurial dream comes true? Andrew Smith, co-founder of Yuppiechef, opens up about building a business from a side hustle into a retail powerhouse, taking venture capital, navigating rapid growth, surviving Covid, and ultimately selling the company. Drawing on years of handwritten journals, he shares candid lessons about ambition, control, investors, partnerships and the emotional cost of letting go. It’s an honest, thought-provoking look at entrepreneurship - and a powerful reminder that success doesn’t always mean getting everything you wanted.
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