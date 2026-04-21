Ian Bremmer on Iran talks: Who wins from the conflict in the Middle East?

Eurasia Group President and Founder Ian Bremmer joined Bloomberg Open Interest to break down the fragile reality behind the US-Iran talks. He warns that a peace deal may be more political theater than real progress. Bremmer talks about how higher gas prices could impact the midterm elections.

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