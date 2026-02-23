Ian Cameron - When citizens are disarmed, State tyranny follows…
In this latest interview with Chris Steyn, Democratic Alliance MP Ian Cameron speaks about the possible agenda behind plans to amend firearm legislation. “Why are you really wanting to disarm the law-abiding people in the country? The only logical answer to me is that they foresee some kind of government or State tyranny. The only reason why you would disarm law abiding populace is to do terrible things to them…either that is the direct intention or they know that they would then push certain types of legislation through and that there would be no kind of potential resistance from good people if government were to force anything onto them.” Cameron describes it as the “biggest threat to any kind of freedom that you are meant to have in South Africa”. Cameron also comments on the police and political capture inquiries at the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee; dissects the latest crime statistics; and plans to deploy the SANDF to help the police fight crime.
