Ian Cameron: The leadership collapse in SA’s broken police force…
In his latest interview with BizNews, Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police and the Democratic Alliance’s Police Spokesperson, talks to Chris Steyn about the Madlanga Commission and Parliament Ad Hoc Committee hearings and some of the key players, including former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. As for tenderpreneurs like Cat Matlala and Hangwani Maumela, Cameron states: “The only way for organised crimes and these types of persons or entities to flourish is when the State is involved at a very senior level… It worries me that some people implicated are still in their positions or mentioned or continuing to work.” Cameron also details the horror findings on his recent oversight visit to Nelson Mandela Bay where the Flying Squad only has one vehicle, a single cab bakkie with over 300,000 kilometers. As for irregular expenditure of over R650 million in SAPS in the past financial year, Cameron says it “points to a much more deeply rooted corruption-and-fraud network that has been built in supply chain management and procurement”. He charges that “all of these things” add up to a picture of “leadership collapse- and urges: “…if we don't replace a large number of the so-called leaders, nothing can change on the ground”.
