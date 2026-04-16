Illegal gold mining gangs are poisoning South Africa’s wildlife heartland
Heavily armed illegal mining syndicates are no longer just a problem for abandoned shafts and remote communities. In this interview, De Wet du Toit of the Blyde River Task Force tells BizNews how zama-zama operations linked to foreign criminal networks are threatening South Africa’s water systems, tourism economy and wildlife heartland, while residents, farmers and activists face growing danger on the ground.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here