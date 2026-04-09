(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt: Iran clings to its enriched uranium as US regroups to hit harder…
After weeks of war and a fragile ceasefire, Iran's atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, says his country will not curtail its enriched uranium programme. In this interview with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt warns: “They don't want to give it up. Well, this won't end unless that is given up.” He adds: “No one's leaving the Gulf. This gives the US a respite to - after six weeks of 24-hour day combat - to re-group and be ready to hit Iran even harder.” Col Wyatt lists the military objectives that have been achieved to date. He also comments on Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon. He reacts to reports that Russia is doubling its main oil revenue because of the war. Lastly, he slams President Cyril Ramaphosa for his “insulting” conduct during the presentation of the credentials of US Ambassador Brent Bozell III.
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Edited transcript of the interview