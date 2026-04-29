Inside Iran’s collapse - and what it means for SA: Iraj Abedian on war, chaos, and geopolitics
Economist Iraj Abedian delivers a stark, insider view of Iran’s deepening crisis - economic collapse, internal power struggles, and rising global tensions. As conflict reshapes alliances, he warns of unpredictable fallout and missed opportunities. With sharp insight, Abedian connects the dots to South Africa, urging urgent policy reset to navigate risk, seize investment potential, and stay grounded in national interest.
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