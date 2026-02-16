Jabulani Khumalo: Arrest the untouchable MKP “thugs”!
Following talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the South African men sold into combat in Russia are being processed for their return. In his latest interview with BizNews, the real founder of MKP, Jabulani Khumalo - who has been supporting the families - calls for the arrest of those among the “hijackers” of his party for their alleged involvement in the trafficking “…we are saying to the government of South Africa they must punish these people because they are known who they are. There are five that went to court, but it's not all of them….I don't know why they are still not behind bars…And they are still continuing to make a lot of problems within the communities because they are thugs.” Slamming former President Jacob Zuma, Khumalo says: “Jacob Zuma is allowing all these shenanigans because remember, the government has allowed him for very long to fool the government to abuse our money in going to courts just for him to stay away from jail. And because of that, thinks he's above the law…”
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here