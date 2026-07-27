Zuma in crisis: Disgruntled MKP members to vote ARU - Jabulani Khumalo

Listen here.In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, the real founder of MKP, Jabulani Khumalo, comes out in support of The African Renaissance Unity Party (ARU) founded to lobby for the interests of traditional chiefs and their communities. With Khumalo's battle to reclaim control of the party - “hijacked” by former President Jacob Zuma - still winding through the courts, he calls on MKP members to vote for ARU in the upcoming Local Government Elections. He fumes at Zuma’s latest shock move to take over personal control of MKP’s finances and warns: “people must know that Zuma doesn't like MK. Zuma is the ANC - and he will die as the ANC. So he's in the MK just to loot money”. Khumalo describes how the “craziness of Zuma” and the games he plays have created mayhem in MKP. As for the enduring relationship of the former president with the fugitive Guptas of State Capture, Khumalo charges that Zuma’s aim was to use them to move money out of the country for him. He also reveals what is behind Zuma’s shock move to kick his daughter, Duduzile, out of MK..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here..Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.006)Former President Jacob Zuma makes one shock move after another. With me is the real founder of MKP, Mr. Jabulani Khumalo. Welcome, Sir.Jabulani Khumalo (00:13.415)Good afternoon and I'm happy to be in your interview today.Chris Steyn (00:19.682)You're welcome, Now, former president Jacob Zuma has decided he wants control of the finances of MKP. What do you think of that?Jabulani Khumalo (00:31.772)No, thanks for that question. I think the whole world needs to understand what kind of a person Zuma is. I think when we were in the ANC, we thought people were just trying to push him aside, not understanding the real issues that the comrades were facing with this man. Now it's a reality to us. Myself especially, have testified this. I have a great testimony of the craziness of Zuma. Zuma, when he was in the ANC, he was trying to take everything for himself. He wanted to control in order for him to benefit more than everybody in the government. Hence he started this relationship with the Guptas and wanted to move every money of South Africa and give it to the Gupta so that they can keep it for him outside the country. …that man never ruled South Africa. South Africa was ruled by these Indian people from India whom were taking and stealing money from our country together with Jacob Zuma. I want to say that whatever Zuma sees as a progressive tool, the people, he wants to take that. He wants it for himself, not for the country, not for the people of this country. Hence, when he stole my party, MK party, if you remember, he didn't steal it the first time when we asked him to do the announcement for us. He made it very clear that I'm not a member of this party, but I am supporting them and I'm going to vote for them...Jabulani Khumalo (02:56.281)…because I'm still a member of the ANC and I will die a member of the ANC. So we believed him and we said no, this man is genuine. We moved with him up until the numbers grew to a point where he could, when he did his calculations, he said no, no, no, this party is going to take over the country. This party is going to have a lot of money because there's nothing else that Zuma is interested in, it's money. So you can't divorce Zuma with money. If you put money here, Zuma will forget everything and take money. So what he's doing now, all his people were stealing money from the MK and they're fighting over it. If you saw those clips, WhatsApp messages and so on, you can see how crazy it is in that so-called top management of the party which Zuma put together to make sure that they assist him in stealing the money of MK and making sure that MK dies. Because people must know Zuma doesn't like MK. Zuma is the ANC and he will die as the ANC. So he's in the MK just to loot money and then after that try and get rid of MK Party, which unfortunately he can't do at the moment. He thought by stealing my signature and becoming the leader of the party, he will be able to do all this nonsense of deregistering the party after he's made enough money for himself. But we have not allowed him to do that. I know IEC allowed him because they gave him that position without my signature, knowing very well that the signature on the letter they removed me on was not my signature. So hence we are still in the court about that. And the courts, must say, somehow they are not doing their job properly, especially the Electoral Court and the SCA because I've gone to SCA and gave them the truth.Jabulani Khumalo (05:18.471)- and that the signature is not mine, even the letter is not mine. The report is there, black and white, but they couldn't look at that. I think, I'm not sure whether they are friends of Zuma or they have something that they are doing with Zuma, which makes them not to consider what is before them, because we gave them all the evidence, but they said we can go to, they gave us this thing to go to ConCourt. We hope that Concourt is going to look at the papers and do the right thing and remove that old man. He must go home, look after his cattle and goats there.Chris Steyn (05:59.937)Sir, were you shocked when he kicked out from the party his beloved daughter Duduzile?Jabulani Khumalo (06:07.786)No, in reality Zuma has not kicked out his daughter. He's just playing games... He has never kicked her out. It's just that Duduzile doesn't understand that this is a game for her father to make sure that he makes other people look fools because he wants to be the clever one all the time. If you can see now that he kicked out Duduzile and others, not only Duduzile. I think there were about three or four of his children that were running accounts. He kicked them out and then put certain individuals, but those certain individuals started fighting over the account because they didn't want the Treasurer General to run the account. So they wanted to be part of the account. So that fight has led him to another stupid move. Zuma is always stupid. His people don't understand that. He then said, I think it was last week, I'm going to take over the account and run it myself. Who is he? Another thief who wants to have 100% access to the funds of the organisation. That is all he is doing. But we are not surprised because Zuma and money, you can't divorce those two… He lives because he sees money. That is why he's clinging on to the power of MK Party. He's just dumb and he must leave the party - and I call upon the members, they must understand this. The reason why the MK is not growing is because Zuma wants the money. A lot of money is coming to the MK, but when it comes, they go to the bank and take it as is and remove it and do not do one single thing for the people that voted MK, for the people that loves MK, that supports MK, but it takes that money and we don't know what he's doing with it because there are no programmes, nothing…Jabulani Khumalo (08:31.054)…at all. So Zuma and money can't separate.Chris Steyn (08:35.577)So, while you are still fighting to regain control of the party, how would you advise MKP members to vote in the upcoming Local Government Elections?Jabulani Khumalo (08:49.06)No, thanks for that question. I did mention on Saturday when I went to the, it was not a launch, but it was just an announcement of a party that was registered by one of my comrades in the MK who also found that Zuma’s stupidity, he cannot long enjoy or tolerate. Then he decided to leave MK and started this party called African Renaissance Unity. So when he told me about it…, I said to him, I will come and support you. But already in my mind, I was thinking about our disgruntled members who are out there, who were kicked out by this old fool to say that he owns the party, so they must leave because he didn't want them to challenge him because those members that were forced out of the party, they were the ones who were driving the organisation forward, who made the organisation to be the biggest third party in the government. So I am saying with ARU, our members can now go and vote with them. I'm not saying they must take their membership into them. But I'm saying they must support and they must elect their councillors through African Renaissance Unit, because as we are fighting this side, the elections will happen before we even finish our fight. The court might take longer. We might go to court in December after the election has gone past. So, in order for our members not to be sitting out there without electing councillors. Because that is dangerous for our members not to elect councillors. Because there are parties that will take over the country through the municipalities. It is very interesting for us to have these municipalities as an MK party but unfortunately we can't do that. So I'm saying comrades must go and vote with ARU.Jabulani Khumalo (11:14.339)They must put up their councillors through ARU.We have had a discussion with them. We are in agreement and I'm happy to work with them. And we have agreed that our relationship is not going to end in the local government, but we will go together up until the national elections in 2029. So it's not that I have left MK or I am a member of ARU. No, I'm not a member of ARU, but I'm a supporter and I'm going to assist them in their campaigns. I will be there. I will push it and I will be urging our members not to vote for any other party but to vote for African Renaissance Unity because I believe their leadership, they will listen to us, they will take our advice because other parties don't listen to anybody.But because they are new and they are young, I hope they are going to work well with us, we'll have a relationship. I know the president and some of the other members that they elected as their interim structure. Members should not be afraid. They must go and work with them. I will be having another meeting with them very soon to discuss further developments as to how we're going to work and how our members will be able to submit the names of their councillors from their wards. I'm very happy that we are making progress there and I hope our members will do and listen to the call that I'm making now and do the right thing.Chris Steyn (13:07.743)Okay, just tell us more about the president of ARU and the leaders, please.Jabulani Khumalo (13:14.773)The president of ARU is one of my comrades who was working with me on the ground when I started campaigning for the MK Party. He is Siphephile Mahlaba. He's been there. Unfortunately, after he had difficulties with the old man called Zuma, he left and went with the Shivambo to Africa Mayibuye, but he didn't enjoy the stay there. So he left and started this party. So he's a man that I know. And some of the members, in actual fact, most of the members in that executive are from MK party because they are also disgruntled. They were there in the MK party. They were not served well…Jabulani Khumalo (15:38.949)…Zuma is crazy. And I'm sure many people will leave that fool and go for another, for a better position out of that space.Chris Steyn (16:00.794)So you are expecting ARU to hurt MKP in the upcoming elections?Jabulani Khumalo (16:08.022)It will hit EFF, it will hit IFP, it will hit every party that is there. I'm going to make sure that I assist him to do that.Chris Steyn (16:19.661)Thank you. That was the real founder of MKP, Mr. Jabulani Khumalo, telling BizNews viewers why he is calling on MK members to support ARU in the upcoming Local Government Elections. Thank you, Sir. I'm Chris Steyn.Jabulani Khumalo (16:35.439)Thank you so much, ma'am, for having me in your studio. Thank you so much.Chris Steyn (16:41.207)You're welcome, Sir