Jabulani Khumalo - Zuma is “trying to build his own military wing”
In his latest interview with BizNews, MKP Founder Jabulani Khumalo warns that former President Jacob Zuma could be trying to build his own military wing. He spoke to Chris Steyn about a leaked letter purportedly written by Zuma to the Russian Defence Minister in which he stated that the 18 men were sent there with the singular purpose of receiving advanced military training not to fight in the war with Ukraine. “I think he's got some sinister thinking of what he wants to do. Maybe it's a coup or something else, but I'm afraid the State needs to look at him more carefully…because that letter shows that he knows very well why those men went there - and if he's trying to make his own army in the country, then the government must take actions…What are they afraid of?” Khumalo also responds to recent statements by former President Thabo Mbeki that the 2021 riots were a test of strength to see whether South Africa could be paralysed.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here