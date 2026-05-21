Jacques Broodryk - AfriForum goes after the elusive Guptas…
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AfriForum has asked the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, for an urgent update on the much delayed extradition of the Guptas who allegedly benefited from State Capture to the tune of between R50 and R70 billion. In this interview with Chris Steyn, Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s Chief Spokesperson: Community Safety, says it is possible that the Guptas still enjoy protection from South African politicians. “And I think the main reason for that would be that there are other people who are still implicated in their misdeeds as well. People who aren't hiding in the UAE, but people who are still living within the borders of our country.” Broodryk goes on to vow “...this is definitely something that we're not going to let go. Even if it takes us years…I think we've proven ourselves, that we don't let matters go. Look at the Julius Malema case, for instance, the firearms case that took us eight years of continuous pressure and continuous following up to ensure that justice was served and it was eventually - and we're planning to do the same with this Gupta matter.”
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