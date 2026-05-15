Joburg's debt reckoning: Giulietta Talevi

In this interview with Irakli of BizNews, Currency co-founder Giulietta Talevi unpacks the April 23 letter from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to Joburg Mayor Dada Morero, which laid bare the city's "shocking" financial picture: just R3.9bn in cash against R25bn owed to creditors. "Technically, you would say that it's bankrupt now, and cannot afford an excessively expensive wage deal," Talevi says of the R10.3bn SAMWU agreement at the heart of the dispute. She explains why Moody's downgrade watch is really about governance — not just numbers — pointing out that the city's failure to produce its audited financial statements "indicates serious deterioration in governance, and not just Joburg's financial health." Two deadlines loom: audited financials owed to the JSE by May 31, and a R1.4bn bond repayment due June 22. Talevi explains that because the debt is unsecured, all creditors "are treated equally" — meaning a single default event could trigger every lender to call in their loans simultaneously. She also raises the spectre of moral hazard, citing Chartis Asset Management's Ian Scott on what he calls a "treasury-funded put" — the idea that bailing out Joburg signals to leadership that they "can mess up, you can collapse the financial situation of the country's biggest Metro… and we'll bail you out because you're too big to fail." When Irakli draws a parallel to the e-toll saga, Talevi agrees taxpayers are "on the hook again" — paying their taxes only to face additional costs for the basic services those taxes were meant to fund.

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